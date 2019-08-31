Marriage Licenses
Arnold D. Anfinson and Sherry M. Howard, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 13.
Luis A. Hernandez Valentin and Rebecca A. Ferrie, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 15.
Jeremy J. Manago and Mareba D. Scott, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 16.
Thomas H. Scribner and Jacqueline M. Jenkins, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 17.
Levi M. Belton and Shawna M. Driscoll, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 17.
Tyler R. Metcalf and Madison V. Bloker, both of Dike, married Aug. 17.
Bryan A. Close and Kaley M. Clayton, both of Fairbank, married Aug. 17.
Noah C. Klunder and Rebekah M. Wardell, both of Cedar Falls, married Aug. 17.
Benjamin W. Fuchs and Mikayla A. Lien, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 17.
Lucas J. Backer and Chelsey N. Lenth, both of Cedar Falls, married Aug. 18.
Ahsin A. Rafique and Faryal Ijaz, both of Cedar Falls, married Aug. 20.
Lonnie J. Cochran and Diane M. Bell, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 24.
Michael L. Eaves and Vicki Biondahl, both of Cedar Falls, married Aug. 24.
Gary M. Buchholz of Sumner and Rebecca J. Bulver of Waterloo, married Aug. 24.
Patrick J. Sires and Leah K. Kruse, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 25.
Travis J. Seeman of Newhall and Roberta Jo R. Rigdon of Dunkerton, married Aug. 26.
Dissolutions
FOWLER, Tasha M. and Jason L., married Nov. 20, 2013, in Buckingham.
CRASE, Kelly J. and Gary E., married May 7, 1993, in Iowa.
DENTON, Shanique, and SMITH, Richardo D., married Sept. 18, 2015, in Waterloo.
HARPER, Courtney L. and Antony J., married Oct. 15, 2016, in Iowa.
THUROW, Edward M. and Ryan B., married Sept. 2, 2006, in Wausau, Wis.
PRESAR, James C. and Rebecca A., married Nov. 19, 2011, in Iowa.
GONZALES, Jordyn and Michael, married Nov. 26, 2013, in Waterloo.
PETERS, Morris and Victoria L., married Nov. 29, 2015, in Monrovia, Liberia.
