Public Record: Marriages and Dissolutions

Marriage Licenses
Amanda Liles and Alaina M. Preston, both of La Porte City, married Jan. 7.
Dissolutions
BEARBOWER, Enisa and Joseph L., married Jan. 5, 2019, in Waverly.
DePRIEST, Jamie L., and STEARS DePRIEST, April J., married Aug. 9, 2009, in Waterloo.
JAEGER, Erin A. and Daniel J., married Oct. 6, 2007, in Dubuque.
GARY, Dorothy D. and Randy M., married Sept. 4, 1999.
RILEY, Lisbeth A. and Jinny R., married June 8, 2010, in Black Hawk County.
MATHURIN, Sherline, and DESMARD, Reginal, married Sept. 8, 2015, in Miami.
WILLIAMS, Reuben and Eunicer D., married June 25, 2003, in Ghana.
CAVANAUGH CUTSFORTH, Lynne A., and CUTSFORTH, Jeffrey, married April 6, 2014, in Waterloo.