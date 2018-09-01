Marriage licenses
DeVonne D. James and Katelyn M. Bogardus, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 17.
Kendrick P. Sommerfeldt and Dana L. Williams, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 18.
Ryan C. Swanson and Sarah E. Whiteman, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 18.
Joey D. Putman and Ashley D. Buchanan, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 18.
Jermiah J. Williams and Shelley M.M. Stone, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 18.
Alexandra L. McGee and Justin M. Stephenson, both of Cedar Falls, married Aug. 18.
Ryan T. Wilkinson of Waterloo and Kali R. McChane of Elk Run Heights, married Aug. 18.
Kelsey J. Elfritz and Karla K. Rubio, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 18.
Darin C. Hansen and Michele A. Menuey, both of New Hartford, married Aug. 18.
Eduardo Cano Gonzalez and Stephanie L. Leon, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 18.
Jacob T. Gehl-Austin and Alexis L. McGrane, both of Independence, married Aug. 18
Daniel E. Dean and Kristie L. Hansen, both of Washburn, married Aug. 18.
Jason K. Bienemann of Cedar Falls and Arely Huerta of Brookfield, Mo., married Aug. 18.
Mark J. Reith and Danielle L. Rifai, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 18.
James F.C. Laupp and Brianna K. Scobee, both of Cedar Falls, married Aug. 18.
Chaz E. Torres and Nichole A. Sash, both of Cedar Falls, married Aug. 18.
Dakota J. Figi and Shaleen P. Niedert, both of Ackley, married Aug. 18.
Timothy D. Walker and Jaypee V. Bueno, both of Cedar Falls, married Aug. 22.
Jason L. Parks and Ashley M. Burkey, both of Oelwein, married Aug. 22.
Jesus I. Ubado Cano and Rosalinda Rodriguez Silva, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 25.
Robert W. Schaefer and Paula M. Mountain, both of Hudson, married Aug. 25.
James C. Hoskins and Rebecca L. Winkelpleck, both of Hudson, married Aug. 25.
Coryden D. Taylor and Holly M. Bass, both of Hudson, married Aug. 25.
Douglas W. Merbach of Ventura and Becky L. Miller of Denver, married Aug. 25.
Wesley M. Sellers and Lindsey M. Dao, both of Gilbertville, married Aug. 25.
Anthony M. Grapp and Charlee L. Schuman, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 25.
Jason E. Grady and Amy L. Honicker, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 25.
Dissolutions
ABRAHAMSON, Jeffrey A. Sr. and Gina L., married May 2, 2001, place not available.
MEHMEN, Randy E. and Christina M., married Feb. 26, 2011, in Waterloo.
FLEMING, Nikolas L. and Jenna L., married Oct. 22, 2016, in Black Hawk County.
PIXLER, Caitlin L. and MENDEZ, Marcos D., married Jan. 30, 2016, in Cedar Falls.
SPEICHER, Adam C. and Nichole, married May 19, 2015, in Waterloo.
CLAUSSEN, Scott D. and Jennifer L., married September 2008 in Maui, Hawaii.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.