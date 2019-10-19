Marriage Licenses
Seth A. Meyer and Hillary L. Marquard, both of Cedar Falls, married Oct. 4.
Anthony J. Austin and Jill M. Boese, both of Cedar Falls, married Oct. 5.
Zachary A. Weber and Katelyn M. Thome, both of La Porte City, married Oct. 5.
Jeremy J. Dempster of Waterloo and Emily J. Schwab of New Hartford, married Oct. 5.
Cody R. Penrod and Hailey E. Farley, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 5.
Cody D. Rector and Melissa L. Foss, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 5.
Bryce M. Vandendriessche and Nicole M. Erickson, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 5.
Robert W. Westerman and Jocelyn M. Todd, both of Cedar Falls, married Oct. 5.
Lance P. Albertson and Katharine L. Delagardelle, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 5.
Shar Ku Ra and Law Eh Paw, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 5.
Connor T. Duncan and Abigail J. Wagner, both of Cedar Falls, married Oct. 5.
Nicholas B. Sweetland and Krystin M. Winker, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 5.
Kevin M. Wilson and Seema S. Arab, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 5.
Shane M. Johannsen and Thea C. Moe, both of Evansdale, married Oct. 5.
Kole J. Schug and Stefanie L. Stadtmueller, both of Evansdale, married Oct. 5.
Patrick L. Haight and Stephanie E. Nielsen, both of Readlyn, married Oct. 5.
Benjamin Q. Nichols and Meredith L. Burrington, both of Evansdale, married Oct. 5.
Dustin R. Wells and Carrie M. Payne, both of Dunkerton, married Oct. 5.
Zackery L. Thune and Alexis M. Samuelson, both of East Lansing, Mich., married Oct. 5.
Troy W. Smith and Anne E. Behnke, both of Washburn, married Oct. 9.
Jason E. Dobes and Sarah E. Clark, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 12.
Conner L. Messerschmidt and Taylor R. Bloom, both of Cedar Falls, married Oct. 12.
Scott M.R. Daringer and Lisa J. Macomber, both of Elk Run Heights, married Oct. 12.
John A. Powers and Hailey J. Metzger, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 12.
William M. Fleming and Julie R. Petersen, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 12.
Dylan J. Demoss and Brooke N. Martens, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 12.
Dissolutions
SLOYER, Michelle J. and David A., married Oct. 14, 2006, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
ZEIEN, Samantha J. and Cooper J., married May 16, 2015, in Independence.
KELGBEH, Zoe and Isacc S., married June 3, 2017, in Philadelphia.
LEYEN, Kathleen A. and Cliff S., married Feb. 27, 1998, in Waterloo.
SOBIC, Zineta and Denis, married July 17, 2012, in Waterloo.
