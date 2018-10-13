Marriage licenses
Richard C. Felderman and Sheri A. Vaughn, both of La Porte City, married Sept. 22.
Kevin T. Johnson and Tequila M. Love, married Sept. 28.
Daniel P. Kerker and Tracy A. Exman, both of Cedar Falls, married Sept. 29.
Paul E. Foster and Jessica C. Greenfield, both of Cedar Falls, married Sept. 29.
Dalton D. Myers and Taylor R. Johnson, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 29.
Daniel L. Rieger and Amanda J. Leichty, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 29.
Michael A. Yaddof and Rachel H. Osweiler, both of Cedar Falls, married Sept. 29.
Ian R. Epping and Mackenzie A. Gage, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 29.
Colton W. Carriger and Kelsey A. Faust, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 29.
Justin D. Niedert and Kassandra M. Bulver, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 29.
Brandon L. Delagardelle and Alaina M. Rigdon, both of Cedar Falls, married Sept. 29.
Justin P. Bagby and Kelsey A. Miller, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 29.
Blake R. Sorensen and Aimee B. Wronski, both of Tripoli, married Sept. 29.
Jerad P. Corbin and Courtney C. Schwitzer, both of Waterloo. married Sept. 29.
Zachary R. Goodall and Breann M. Kragt, both of Cedar Falls, married Sept. 29.
Chad A. Piper and Jodi L. Throckmorton, married Oct. 4.
Leroy A. Baylor III and Shauna M. Hacker, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 5.
Kole A. Hunziker and Kelsey C. Glaser, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 6.
Robert J. Zoulek and Jamie M. Cline, both of Cedar Falls, married Oct. 6.
Aaron P. Riggs and Jessica L. Cruz, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 6.
Dissolutions
MANGIN, Michael A. and Darcie A., married Nov. 9, 2002, in Cedar Falls.
DOLIC, Ferida and Mirhad, married May 24, 2004, in Black Hawk County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.