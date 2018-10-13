Try 1 month for 99¢

Marriage licenses

Richard C. Felderman and Sheri A. Vaughn, both of La Porte City, married Sept. 22.

Kevin T. Johnson and Tequila M. Love, married Sept. 28.

Daniel P. Kerker and Tracy A. Exman, both of Cedar Falls, married Sept. 29.

Paul E. Foster and Jessica C. Greenfield, both of Cedar Falls, married Sept. 29.

Dalton D. Myers and Taylor R. Johnson, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 29.

Daniel L. Rieger and Amanda J. Leichty, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 29.

Michael A. Yaddof and Rachel H. Osweiler, both of Cedar Falls, married Sept. 29.

Ian R. Epping and Mackenzie A. Gage, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 29.

Colton W. Carriger and Kelsey A. Faust, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 29.

Justin D. Niedert and Kassandra M. Bulver, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 29.

Brandon L. Delagardelle and Alaina M. Rigdon, both of Cedar Falls, married Sept. 29.

Justin P. Bagby and Kelsey A. Miller, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 29.

Blake R. Sorensen and Aimee B. Wronski, both of Tripoli, married Sept. 29.

Jerad P. Corbin and Courtney C. Schwitzer, both of Waterloo. married Sept. 29.

Zachary R. Goodall and Breann M. Kragt, both of Cedar Falls, married Sept. 29.

Chad A. Piper and Jodi L. Throckmorton, married Oct. 4.

Leroy A. Baylor III and Shauna M. Hacker, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 5.

Kole A. Hunziker and Kelsey C. Glaser, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 6.

Robert J. Zoulek and Jamie M. Cline, both of Cedar Falls, married Oct. 6.

Aaron P. Riggs and Jessica L. Cruz, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 6.

Dissolutions

MANGIN, Michael A. and Darcie A., married Nov. 9, 2002, in Cedar Falls.

DOLIC, Ferida and Mirhad, married May 24, 2004, in Black Hawk County.

