Marriage Licenses
Lincoln C. Jost and Kelly R. Anderson, both of Cedar Falls, married March 16.
Jordan R. Ehlers and Amira Sabic, both of Waterloo, married March 23.
Kevin P. Boyland of Waterloo and Susanne Mangrich of Hudson, married March 23.
Travis L. Cook and Danielle M. Sweet, both of Elk Run Heights, married March 23.
Aaron Zamora Contreras and Johanna M. Villa Martinez, both of Waterloo, married March 23.
Todd A. Kerr and Tina M. Nenow, both of Waterloo, married March 30.
Alex J. Hansen and Stephanie L. Freeland, both of Cedar Falls, married March 30.
Kinon T. O'Neal and Megan E. Imoehl, both of Waterloo, married March 30.
Harry D. Fowler and Erin M. Straw, both of Cedar Falls, married March 30.
Dissolutions
RILEY, William J. and Jennifer C., married June 10, 2006, in Dunkerton.
RICE, Sheila M. and Shawn R., married June 11, 2016, in Waterloo.
DADIGAN, Gerald A. Jr. and Martha, married June 8, 1996, in San Diego.
NORTON, Patricia K. and Dean P., married Aug, 9, 2006, in Arkansas.
LUCK, Dustin T. and Tabitha J., married Aug. 11, 2012, in Waterloo.
KAMWANYA, Nancy T., and MUTENA BOLOKE, Aaron, married Sept. 15, 2012, in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.
EBENGO, Junior Bobali, and MOPONGO, Veronique B., married Nov. 22, 2013, in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.
TOMS, Linda K. and Phillip A., married April 13, 1991, in Rockford, Ill.
KING, Bryce A. and Krystal M., married in 2017 in Waterloo.
Separation
HOFFMAN, Faye A. and Logan J., married March 30, 1950, in Waterloo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.