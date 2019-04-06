{{featured_button_text}}

Marriage Licenses 

Lincoln C. Jost and Kelly R. Anderson, both of Cedar Falls, married March 16.

Jordan R. Ehlers and Amira Sabic, both of Waterloo, married March 23.

Kevin P. Boyland of Waterloo and Susanne Mangrich of Hudson, married March 23.

Travis L. Cook and Danielle M. Sweet, both of Elk Run Heights, married March 23.

Aaron Zamora Contreras and Johanna M. Villa Martinez, both of Waterloo, married March 23.

Todd A. Kerr and Tina M. Nenow,  both of Waterloo, married March 30.

Alex J. Hansen and Stephanie L. Freeland, both of Cedar Falls, married March 30.

Kinon T. O'Neal and Megan E. Imoehl, both of Waterloo, married March 30.

Harry D. Fowler and Erin M. Straw, both of Cedar Falls, married March 30.

Dissolutions

RILEY, William J. and Jennifer C., married June 10, 2006, in Dunkerton.

RICE, Sheila M. and Shawn R., married June 11, 2016, in Waterloo.

DADIGAN, Gerald A. Jr. and Martha, married June 8, 1996, in San Diego.

NORTON, Patricia K. and Dean P., married Aug, 9, 2006, in Arkansas.

LUCK, Dustin T. and Tabitha J., married Aug. 11, 2012, in Waterloo.

KAMWANYA, Nancy T., and MUTENA BOLOKE, Aaron, married Sept. 15, 2012, in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.

EBENGO, Junior Bobali, and MOPONGO, Veronique B., married Nov. 22, 2013, in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.

TOMS, Linda K. and Phillip A., married April 13, 1991, in Rockford, Ill.

KING, Bryce A. and Krystal M., married in 2017 in Waterloo.

Separation

HOFFMAN, Faye A. and Logan J., married March 30, 1950, in Waterloo.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments