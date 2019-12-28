{{featured_button_text}}

Marriage Licenses 

Bryce S. Algrim and Kortney J. Estrada, both of Cedar Falls, married Dec. 13.

Ricardo O. Rosaly and Yomeclo C. Espinoza, both of Waterloo, married Dec. 22.

Dissolutions

SHIMP, Jennifer L. and Jeffrey S., married July 9, 2005, in North Carolina.

CEJVANOVIC, Adis and Sanela, married May 8, 2010.

BROOKS, Angela M. and Ryan L., married May 23, 2009, in Denver.

THOMAS, Eric L., and WILKINSON-THOMAS, Michelle A., married Aug. 14, 2014, in Waterloo.

SCHILLING, Christy L. and Dennis D., married Oct. 30, 2004, in Nashua.

BRANDT, Margaret, and CLARK, David M., married Nov. 21, 2014.

DIDOMINICUS, Christine M. and Dennis A., married Oct. 30, 2014, in Black Hawk County.

BARKER, Melissa D. and Kevin H., married April 20, 2007, in Cedar Falls.

TOVAR, Mark R. and Breanna M., married June 2, 2014, in Waterloo.

EICHHORN, Adam and Season, married March 4, 2014, in Cedar Falls.

BOIMAH, Cecelia and Jusu, married April 20, 2007, in Africa.

SADLER, Bobbie L. and Joshua J., married Nov. 3, 2012, in Waterloo.

