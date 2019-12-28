Marriage Licenses
Bryce S. Algrim and Kortney J. Estrada, both of Cedar Falls, married Dec. 13.
Ricardo O. Rosaly and Yomeclo C. Espinoza, both of Waterloo, married Dec. 22.
Dissolutions
SHIMP, Jennifer L. and Jeffrey S., married July 9, 2005, in North Carolina.
CEJVANOVIC, Adis and Sanela, married May 8, 2010.
BROOKS, Angela M. and Ryan L., married May 23, 2009, in Denver.
THOMAS, Eric L., and WILKINSON-THOMAS, Michelle A., married Aug. 14, 2014, in Waterloo.
You have free articles remaining.
SCHILLING, Christy L. and Dennis D., married Oct. 30, 2004, in Nashua.
BRANDT, Margaret, and CLARK, David M., married Nov. 21, 2014.
DIDOMINICUS, Christine M. and Dennis A., married Oct. 30, 2014, in Black Hawk County.
BARKER, Melissa D. and Kevin H., married April 20, 2007, in Cedar Falls.
TOVAR, Mark R. and Breanna M., married June 2, 2014, in Waterloo.
EICHHORN, Adam and Season, married March 4, 2014, in Cedar Falls.
BOIMAH, Cecelia and Jusu, married April 20, 2007, in Africa.
SADLER, Bobbie L. and Joshua J., married Nov. 3, 2012, in Waterloo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.