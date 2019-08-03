{{featured_button_text}}

Marriage Licenses 

Michael J. Snider of Traer and Amy S. Milano of Waterloo, married July 20.

David F. Van Dee and Heather R. Ford, both of Elk Run Heights, married July 20.

Cole B. Welter and Nicole L. Main, both of Gilbertville, married July 20.

Nicholas M. Mills and Samantha J. Klein, both of Waterloo, married July 20.

Nathan A. O'Brien and Kristin R. Trecker, both of Waterloo, married July 20.

Caleb E. Rinard and Megan K. Lane, both of Waterloo, married July 20.

Cameron A. Jolley and Marcela S. Jones, both of Waterloo, married July 20.

Caleb A. Fustos and Emily R. Brockelsby, both of Cedar Falls, married July 20.

Adnan Pajazetovic and Melda Sabanagic, both of Waterloo, married July 20.

Eric L. Lappe and Paula M. Mangrich, both of Waterloo, married July 23.

Zachary D. O'Brien and Heidi N. Schoenbein, both of Waterloo, married July 26.

Christopher P. Fenton and Emily J. Shinkle, both of Waterloo, married July 26.

Brett R. Taake and Linh Huynh, both of Shell Rock, married July 26.

Carlos F. Frazier of Waterloo and Tamera K. Phillips of Independence, Mo., married July 27.

Blaine M. Wessels of St. Joseph, Mo., and Sadie P. Voigt of Waterloo, married July 27.

Kenneth R. Pike and Diane C. Kirchhoff, both of Waterloo. married July 27.

Nicholas K. Bonde of Cedar Falls and Nina Jocic of Waterloo, married July 27.

Antwan A. Johnson Sr. and Natasha Walker, both of Waterloo, married July 27.

Adis Kuduzovic and Merima Mujic, both of Waterloo, married July 27.

Jason D. Thompson and Chanlea E. Wilkes, both of Cedar Falls, married July 27.

Devin K. Range and Danielle L. Carlson, both of Cedar Falls, married July 27.

Andy Cheeks and Kimberly N. Maple, both of Waterloo, married July 29.

Dissolutions

LAAKE, Christopher S., and WILHELMI, Jenna L., married Oct. 27, 2004, in Waterloo.

FITZ, Mitchell L. and Jill R., married May 3, 2019, in Black Hawk County.

PETTIT, Hailey M. and Donald J. II, married July 14, 2012, in Washburn.

OTOADESE, Eromoselle A., and CORWIN, Claudia L., married June 19, 1993, in New York.

REGAN, Amy S. and Tracy J., married July 11, 2015, in Hazleton.

LONGWANGO, Ruth M., and KABASUBABU, Djodjo, married Nov. 18, 2016, in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.

