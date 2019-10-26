Marriage Licenses
Jacob F.A. Bonebrake and Casey L. McIntyre, both of Cedar Falls, married Oct. 12.
Brian R. Adams and Susan R. Craft, both of Cedar Falls, married Oct. 12.
Evan B. Reglein and Cathleen A. Widen, both of North Liberty, married Oct. 12.
Craig W. Driver and Maria del Carmen Martinez, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 12.
Cody O. Thein and Heather L. Caya, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 12.
Brady J. Huls and Morgan C. Schoof, both of Cedar Falls, married Oct. 12.
Tadd E. Shaull and Anna M. Wessling, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 12.
Dennis E. Moore and Reather M. Phillips, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 12.
Jacob J. Hinz and Cydney J. Kresser, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 12.
Nicholas J. Green and Aubree N. Taylor, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 12.
Brock D. Krejchi and Kayla M. Schmitz, both of Cedar Falls, married Oct. 12.
Alva Clark and Chanel C. Stinson, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 18.
Kevin C. Barry and Abbye M. Van Cleave, both of Webster City, married Oct. 18.
Thomas J. Kleinschmidt and Christina L. Brooks, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 18.
Ryan M. Steere and Emmalee E. Fraser, both of Greene, married Oct. 19.
Grant R. Daniels and Melissa E. Galloway, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 19.
Corey J. Rasmussen of Waterloo and Joan R. Balm of Cedar Falls, married Oct. 19.
Jacob L. Charriez and Wittney A. Mast, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 19.
Robert E. Schildroth III and Mackenzie E. Gosden, both of Cedar Falls, married Oct. 19.
Austin J. Meyer and Elisabeth G. Becker, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 19.
Parker A. Wells and Danielle L. Gordon, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 19.
Erlin O. Castro Sanchez and Rosa M. Carrillo, both of Waterloo, married Oct. 19.
Mark A. Reierson and Alexandria L. Crawford, both of Independence, married Oct. 19.
Derek R. Murphy and Jessica E. Phillips, both of Cedar Falls, married Oct. 19.
Dissolutions
NIE, Tiffany M. and Thomas M., married Oct. 3, 2015, in Evansdale.
QUINAH, Rose Y. and Obadiah C., married Jan. 19, 2014, in Monrovia, Liberia.
SILJKOVIC, Radmila and Hajrudin, married June 27, 2007, in Waterloo.
WILDING, Kelsey and Lucas, married June 2, 2012, in Aredale.
WEBER, Taylor G. and Brett I., married Sept. 6, 2008, in Cedar Falls.
GRAHAM, Katie J. and John M., married Oct. 15, 2016, in Waterloo.
