Public Record: Marriages and Dissolutions
top story
Marriages and Dissolutions

Public Record: Marriages and Dissolutions

Marriage Licenses

Eugene Boadi-Danquah of Jefferson City, MO. and Miriam Omane of Cedar Falls, married Feb 7.

Dustin A. Wellmen and Tina M. Derifield, both of Evansdale, married Feb. 10.

Nicholas D. Long and Christina M. Axline, both of Waterloo, married Feb. 13.

Adam L. Lang and Brandi S. McRoberts, both of Waterloo, married Feb. 14.

Joseph D. Reuter and Courtney R. Brady, both of Waterloo, married Feb. 14.

Shane S. Scoles and Maria D. Garcia-Fino, both of Waterloo, married Feb. 15. 

Dissolutions

WADE, Eddie L. and Jordan L., married 2008 in Waterloo.

BURFORD, Clint J. and Whitney M., married 2010 in Waterloo.

MCLANE, Ashlee M. and Randal J., married 2009 in Cedar Falls.

HEACOCK, William J. and Rebecca S., married 2017 in Nashua.

SAYLES, Lamar G. and Holly J., married 2000 in Waterloo.

POULSEN, Jessica and Kent A., date and place of marriage unavailable.

