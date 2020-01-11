Public Record: Marriages and Dissolutions
Marriages and Dissolutions

Public Record: Marriages and Dissolutions

Marriage Licenses 

Timothy C. Thrall and Margaret L. Pakala, both of Cedar Falls, married Dec. 27, 2019.

Trevis J. Shimp of Aplington and Nicole A. Happel of Stout, married Dec. 28, 2019.

Barry D. Brown III and Sarah M. Rodriguez, both of Hudson, married Dec. 31, 2019.

Matthew R. Johnson and Maureen C. Hart, both of West Des Moines, married Dec. 31, 2019.

Justin C. Meissen and Alyssa J. Bruecken, both of Cedar Falls, married Dec. 31, 2019.

Joshua A. Galvin and Tiffany A. Raymond, both of Cedar Falls, married Jan. 2.

Amanda L. Liles and Alaina M. Preston, both of La Porte City, married Jan. 7.

Dissolutions

JUNGWEBER, Christine and Robert, married Aug. 4, 1984, in Black Hawk County.

MATSUELAKUTANDA, Dane, and DIANGINDU NSIMBA, Zephyrin, married Sept. 24, 2015, in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.

LANG, Jennifer J. and Joshua J., married July 13, 2012, in Waterloo.

PORTER, Kelli R. and Glen E., married May 14, 2005.

PEDERSEN, Andrew R. and Rolshell M., married July 19, 2014, in Cedar Falls.

GROVIER, Jason M. and Kaitlan K., married Nov. 9, 2012, in Waterloo.

DURAND, Jessica J. and Alexandra M., married Nov. 17, 2016, in Waterloo.

BOWERS, Amber S. and Alexander J., married May 22, 2018, in Cedar Falls.

