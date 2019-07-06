Marriages and Dissolutions
Marriage licenses
Austin M. Smith and Abigail K. Brown, both of Cedar Falls, married June 21.
Jacob J. Kew and Cindy R. Spear, both of Dysart, married June 22.
Ryan A. Corwin and Suzanne P. Miller, both of Rochester, Minn., married June 22.
Robert J. Van Nice of Ocala, Fla., and Cheryl M. Vanerem of Waterloo, married June 22.
Collin R. McInttyre and Kayla R. Neese, both of Cedar Falls, married June 22.
Kendall J. Vande Voort and Sarah J. Moehlman, both of Evansdale, married June 22.
Aaron M. Noble and Amanda I. Hurley, both of Waterloo, married June 22.
Brandon M. Meska ajnd Elaine E. Leverington, both of Waterloo, married June 22.
James K. Risius and Sloan T. Alberhasky, both of Cedar Falls, married June 22.
Scott R. Fisher and Thao T. Ha, both of Waterloo, married June 22.
Dillan D. Trunck and Katrina K. Klyn, both of Cedar Falls, married June 22.
Braxton W. Chiccelly and Molly J. Schares, both of Elk Run Heights, married June 22.
You have free articles remaining.
Michael L. Wagner and Rebecca S. Sallee, both of Gilbertville, married June 22.
Charles J. Mysak and Tessa C. Kresser, both of Waterloo, married June 25.
David R.H. Nielsen and Tara L. Anderson, both of Waterloo, married June 29.
Taylor A. Otterstatter of New Germany, Minn., and Brooke E. Craig of Waterloo, married June 29.
Jonathan D. Averhoff and Rachel L. Bauler, both of Evansdale, married June 29.
Logan J. Campbell and Stephanie A. Wright, both of Cedar Falls, married June 29.
Matthew R. Flugge and Sarah N. Bumann, both of Waterloo, married June 29.
Aaron M. Reicherts and Cari N. Matern, both of Waterloo, married June 29.
Leon C. Redd and Linda J. Campbell, both of Waterloo, married June 30.
Shane P. Connell and Jennifer A. Timmer, both of Waterloo, married July 1.
Rossy R. Vasquez Montoya and Tesla R. Varela Alvarado, both of Waterloo, married July 1.
Dissolutions
BUSKOHL, Shane P. and Shantel M., married Jan. 25, 2013, in Hudson.
KNIGHT, Angela D. and Ryan A., married Aug. 29, 2009, in Las Vegas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.