Marriage Licenses
James A. Hofer and Ashley J. Huff, both of Waterloo, married April 13.
Zam D. Lai and Man S. Cing, both of Waterloo, married April 13.
Brock A. Sanchez and Amanda L. Dusheck, both of Cedar Falls, married April 14.
Gerald A. Dadigan and Guadalupe Hernandez Soria, both of Waterloo, married April 21.
Dissolutions
PLATT, Jennifer L. and Cory J., married Sept. 18, 1999, in Iowa.
ELAMIN, Awa and Kahlil, married June 14, 2011, in Africa.
WEBB, Nicole M. and Christopher L., married Jan. 7, 2017, in Waterloo.
