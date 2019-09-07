Marriage Licenses
Andrew J. Sladky and Sara E. Rockow, both of Cedar Falls, married Aug. 23.
William H. Wylie of La Porte City and Tami D. Runge of Waterloo, married Aug. 23.
Jonathan J. Maas and Megan M. Harn, both of Cedar Falls, married Aug. 24.
Thomas S. Kling and Joanna M. Primus, both of Cedar Falls, married Aug. 24.
Nathan D. Velez and Kimberly M. Smith, both of Cedar Falls, married Aug. 24.
John D. Rieger and Becky J. Hesse, both of Cedar Falls, married Aug. 24.
Douglas I. Bellmer of Cedar Falls and Ruth E. Gulley of Onalaska, Wis., married Aug. 24.
Rebecca Hemm and Marissa C. Becker, both of Cedar Falls, married Aug. 24.
Christopher B. Jacobson and Brianna L. Stanek, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 24.
You have free articles remaining.
Kyle T. Craig and Nicole M. Schulte, both of Urbana, married Aug. 24.
Christopher A. Woodward and Mariah R. Brown, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 24.
Drew L. Bauer and Arden K. Brookman, both of Cedar Falls, married Aug. 27.
Christopher M. Hannan and Kirre E.M. Wold, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 31.
Dissolutions
McDANIEL, Dianne L. and Paula E., married Oct. 27, 1998, in Key West, Fla.
LO, Kham Saeng and Vongdueane, married Aug. 30, 2003, in Iowa.
BUCK, Emily R. and Reece J., married Aug. 19, 2017, in Waterloo.
GARDNER, Jennifer K. and Wesley L., married Sept. 24, 2011, in La Porte City.
WILES, Shirley B. and DAILEY, John G. Jr., married March 17, 2002, in Easton, Pa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.