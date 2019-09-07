{{featured_button_text}}

Marriage Licenses

Andrew J. Sladky and Sara E. Rockow, both of Cedar Falls, married Aug. 23.

William H. Wylie of La Porte City and Tami D. Runge of Waterloo, married Aug. 23.

Jonathan J. Maas and Megan M. Harn, both of Cedar Falls, married Aug. 24.

Thomas S. Kling and Joanna M. Primus, both of Cedar Falls, married Aug. 24.

Nathan D. Velez and Kimberly M. Smith, both of Cedar Falls, married Aug. 24.

John D. Rieger and Becky J. Hesse, both of Cedar Falls, married Aug. 24.

Douglas I. Bellmer of Cedar Falls and Ruth E. Gulley of Onalaska, Wis., married Aug. 24.

Rebecca Hemm and Marissa C. Becker, both of Cedar Falls, married Aug. 24.

Christopher B. Jacobson and Brianna L. Stanek, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 24.

Kyle T. Craig and Nicole M. Schulte, both of Urbana, married Aug. 24.

Christopher A. Woodward and Mariah R. Brown, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 24.

Drew L. Bauer and Arden K. Brookman, both of Cedar Falls, married Aug. 27.

Christopher M. Hannan and Kirre E.M. Wold, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 31.

Dissolutions

McDANIEL, Dianne L. and Paula E., married Oct. 27, 1998, in Key West, Fla.

LO, Kham Saeng and Vongdueane, married Aug. 30, 2003, in Iowa.

BUCK, Emily R. and Reece J., married Aug. 19, 2017, in Waterloo.

GARDNER, Jennifer K. and Wesley L., married Sept. 24, 2011, in La Porte City.

WILES, Shirley B. and DAILEY, John G. Jr., married March 17, 2002, in Easton, Pa.

