Public Record: Marriages and Dissolutions

Editor’s Note: Due to the closure of the 3rd floor in the courthouse, we are only able to get limited information on dissolutions.

Marriage licenses

Jeffrey A. Gallery and Michele M. Jacobs, both of Waterloo, married June 27.

Nichole A. Reuter and Bryan D. Fick, both of Raymond, married June 27.

Kylie S. Kleffman-Velaquez and Anthony J. Velaquez, both of Waterloo, married June 27.

Miranda M. Johnson and Travis J. Frerk, both of Hudson, married June 27.

Brady S. Mears and Samantha J. Ried, both of Cedar Falls, married June 27.

Kenzie M. Elsbernd of Ossiar and Gabrielle A. Pranger of Calmar, married June 27.

Amber R. Huebner and Jared D. Gerringer, both of Cedar Falls, married June 27.

John B. Stevens and Karen J. Kuba, both of Cedar Falls, married June 27.

Rachel A. Leibold and Caleb S. Walter, both of Waterloo, married June 27.

Roberta L. Meyers of La Porte City and Robert S. Grittman of Hudson, married June 28.