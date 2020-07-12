Public Record: Marriages and Dissolutions

Editor’s Note: Due to the closure of the 3rd floor in the courthouse, we are only able to get limited information on dissolutions.
Marriage licenses
Jeffrey A. Gallery and Michele M. Jacobs, both of Waterloo, married June 27.
Nichole A. Reuter and Bryan D. Fick, both of Raymond, married June 27.
Kylie S. Kleffman-Velaquez and Anthony J. Velaquez, both of Waterloo, married June 27.
Miranda M. Johnson and Travis J. Frerk, both of Hudson, married June 27.
Brady S. Mears and Samantha J. Ried, both of Cedar Falls, married June 27.
Kenzie M. Elsbernd of Ossiar and Gabrielle A. Pranger of Calmar, married June 27.
Amber R. Huebner and Jared D. Gerringer, both of Cedar Falls, married June 27.
John B. Stevens and Karen J. Kuba, both of Cedar Falls, married June 27.
Rachel A. Leibold and Caleb S. Walter, both of Waterloo, married June 27.
Roberta L. Meyers of La Porte City and Robert S. Grittman of Hudson, married June 28.
Rajkumar M. Vishnani and Nina X. Singh, both of Cedar Falls, married June 30.
Justin L. Reardon of Cedar Falls and Tram N.B. Tran of Cedar Rapids, married June 30.
Willie E. Dickens II and Nakesha T.M. Davis, both of Waterloo, married July 3.
Gary L. Gerst and Angela M. Fernau, both of Waterloo, married July 4.
Dissolutions
IEHL, Karen R. and Jeremy J. Sr.
SUMMERHAYS, Samuel R. and Karla K.
NELSEN, Hauns A. and Trista K.
MASHAMBA, Therese K. and Omari, Mike M.
KURTENBACH, Christina L. and Cole R.
PEDDLE, Tabitha and Levi
LARSON, Alysia K. and Ivan G.
TROTTER, Randy M. and Tonnielynn C.
