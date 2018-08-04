Marriage Licenses
Connor L. Friedly and Kathryn I. Miller, both of Waterloo, married July 21.
Jacob H.J. Drilling and Mariana A. Higuera, both of Cedar Falls, married July 21.
Brian M. Hambly and Kayla M. Wasson, both of Waterloo, married July 21.
Aaron G. Davis and Abigail D. Kruse, both of Waterloo, married July 21.
Caleb B. Barnes and Bethany A. Nicoll, both of Decorah, married July 21.
Jacob M. Thoma and Destiny M. Trumbley, both of La Porte City, married July 21.
Michael W. Thompson and Donna A. Boyer, both of Waterloo, married July 21.
Bryce J. Willard and Melissa A. Gielau, both of Cedar Falls, married July 21.
Anqual D. Holmes and Allena N. Henderson, both of Waterloo, married July 21.
Tyler W. Lockwood of Webster City and Miranda M. Wood of Duncombe, married July 21.
Nicholas A. Adolphs and Keelin M. Carley, both of Waterloo, married July 21.
Dearrow D. Henderson and Raeanne M. Derifield, both of Hudson, married July 21.
Kassidy M. Lloyd and Graciee S. Shoars, both of Waterloo, married July 21.
Jeffrey S. Pigg and Sarah L. Hartleip, both of Hudson, married July 22.
Dennis W. Halvorson and Mirjana Bijelic, both of Waterloo, married July 23.
Timothy R.R. Clarke and Emmanuelle A. Da Silva, both of Waterloo, married July 26.
Chance L. Hoskinson and Dulsa Alic, both of Cedar Falls, married July 27.
John R. Hockey and Denise M. Bumgarner, both of Waterloo, married July 28.
Cristian B. Garcia Rincon and Ela Rizvanovic, both of Waterloo, married July 28.
Cody M. Behrends of Iowa City and Nicole R. Neuenkirk of Waterloo, married July 28.
Robert L. Petersen and Shirley M. Dufel, both of Hudson, married July 28.
Shyrone L. Jennings and Cameo R. Young, both of Waterloo, married July 28.
Scott R. Mussell and Dawn J. Sagert, both of York, Pa., married July 28.
Aaron J. North and Kayla C. Belz, both of Waterloo, married July 29.
Dissolutions
SALUCIO, Kelly A., and PEREZ SALUCIO, Mateo, married Sept. 24, 2011, in Cedar Rapids.
HARTMANN, Jennifer L. and Terrence C., married Nov. 16, 2016, in Waterloo.
KLINGSMITH, Jennifer M. and Shane W., married June 15, 2013, in Waterloo.
JOHNSON, Jennifer A. and Larry D., married May 5, 1993, in Arizona.
WOOD, Russell Jr., and Tanya L., married Aug. 16, 2008, in Cedar Falls.
PEHLIC, Zikret and Fadila, married in 1993 in Bosnia.
RAYMUNDO, Milma M. and William A., married July 9, 1011, in Waterloo.
JOHNSON, Antwan Sr. and Helen, married March 18, 2014, in Fort Dodge.
YOUNGBLUT, Emily J. and Jonathan G., married Sept. 26, 2015, in Cedar Falls.
REYES, Silvia, and REYES GONZALES, Louis A., married Sept. 25, 2016, in Waverly.
RUNYAN, Geraldine K. and Christopher B., married May 30, 2017, in Waterloo.
SERGEANT, Edmund L. and Alice L., married Dec. 31, 2010, in Waterloo.
GREENWAY, Cassandra K. and Nathan J., married April 4, 2007, in Iowa.
