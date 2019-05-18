Marriage Licenses
Zachary R. Rosol and Sierra L. Edwards, both of Stout, married May 3.
Collin J. Kilburg and Anna J. Frost, both of Raymond, married May 3.
Michael D. Youngblut and Amela X. Muhamedagic, both of Hudson, married May 3.
Mitchell L. Fitz and Jill R. Nicholson, both of Evansdale, married May 3.
Austin M. Graham and Lindsy K. Courbat, both of La Porte City, married May 4.
Brock M. Cain and Ashley A. Hannan, both of Waterloo, married May 4.
Christopher M. Watson and Amanda R. Scoggin, both of Evansdale, married May 4.
Justin T. Roth and Haylie M.T. Reed, both of Cedar Falls, married May 4.
Travis L. Barkhoff and Miranda K. Henningsen, both of Waterloo, married May 4.
Travis J. Wilson and Hayle T. Davison, both of La Porte City, married May 4.
Tanner N. Moran and Michaela N. Hug, both of Waterloo, married May 8.
Matthew R. Swalve of Waterloo and Lauren M. Hass of Van Horne, married May 9.
Matthew P. Crawford and Nicole C. Elsbecker, both of Cedar Falls, married May 10.
Derrick J. Arnold and Anna L. Siebel, both of Cedar Falls, married May 11.
Kenneth E. Mast and Sarah M. Praska, both of Elk Run Heights, married May 11.
Roman E. Hershberger and Arra C. Punzalan, both of Cedar Falls, married May 11.
Kyle M. Krisher and Cayla A. Bellamy, both of Waterloo, married May 11.
Randy A. Kollmann and Tanya L. McDaniel, both of Waterloo, married May 11.
Kevin A. Parker and Sha'niyah D. Ca'Prese, both of Waterloo, married May 13.
Dissolutions
PARSONS, Jerald H. and Cheryl M., married Aug. 24, 1990, place not available.
WILLIAMS, Carrie and Brian, married Aug. 8, 2008, in Waterloo.
MVUEZO, Jean L. and MATONDO, Chimene M., married Dec. 12, 2015, in Kinshasa (Congo), KI.
IEHL, James M. and Heather M., married May 3, 2012, in Allison.
