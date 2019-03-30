Marriage Licenses
Dylan J. Fehlberg of Allison and Chloe M. Jensen of Greene, married March 12.
Daniel J. Hall and Elyssa M. Rung, both of Waterloo, married March 17.
Cruz Jolet and Cathleen J. Lorennij, both of Waterloo, married March 19.
Dave Bobb and Florina Sibok, both of Waterloo, married March 20.
Jason C. Kinard and Latoya M. Carroll, both of Waterloo, married March 21.
Johnnie L. Washington and Bobbie R. Gates, both of Waterloo, married March 23.
Marcus T. Perry and Laquonedrian B. Jones, both of Waterloo, married March 24.
Dissolutions
THOMAS, Tyler D. and Sarah M., married Sept. 24, 2016, in Grundy Center.
LA, Hay and REY, Mee, married April 17, 2007, in Thailand.
KANKU, Christian K. and BATIAH, Jessica K., married Feb. 24, 2017, in Kinshasa (D.R. Congo), KI.
ARENDS, Amanda N. and Dustin M., married Aug. 15, 2015, in Black Hawk County.
