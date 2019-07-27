{{featured_button_text}}

Marriage Licenses

Matthew R. Davis and Michelle L. Reinard, both of Waterloo, married July 12.

William J. Spurr and Kaycee L. Miller, both of Cedar Falls, married July 13.

Brandon D. Harp and Carrie R. Panther, both of La Porte City, married July 13.

Andrew F. Wilson and Whitney R. Eastman, both of Cedar Falls, married July 13.

Benjamin M. Hager of Cedar Rapids and Kaitlinn S. Leming of Johnston, married July 13.

Dale W. Rousselow and Anita J. Merfeld, both of Waterloo, married July 13.

Kyle R. Skillings of Waterloo and Alexandra J. Schmitz of Rochester, Minn., married July 13.

Kyle D. Stephens and Lauren H. Petri, both of Cedar Falls, married July 13.

Duane N. Charley and Jane Apaisam, both of Waterloo, married July 14.

Brody A. Groen and Mikaela L. Bahlmann, both of Cedar Falls, married July 14.

Leslie A. Hines and Kayla J. Borntreger, both of Waterloo, married July 15.

John P. McAhren of Waterloo and Courtney J. Sands of Cedar Falls, married July 18.

Daniel R. Hippe and Keira M. Stinson, both of Cedar Falls, married July 19.

Frank L. Carrell and Mary J. Smith, both of Cedar Falls, married July 19.

Adrian V. Ochoa and Jessica J. John, both of Cedar Falls, married July 19.

David L. Morrow and Donna J. Herbrandson, both of Waterloo, married July 20.

Steven C. Brown of Dysart and Vivian J. Izaguirre Garcia of Guatemala, married July 20.

Brian M. Kerr and Katie J. Mehmen, both of Waterloo, married July 20.

Jay T. Schmit and Madison A. Gates, both of Waterloo, married July 20.

Andrew J.O. Scott and Sarah M. Thome, both of Cedar Falls, married July 20.

Benjamin N. Arnold of Cedar Falls and Malynda S. Ryan of Waterloo, married July 20.

Nicholas A. Johnson and Katie J. Gast, both of Cedar Falls, married July 20.

Christian M. Rios Santiago and Betsabe X. Gonzalez Lopez, both of Cedar Falls, married July 21.

Wendell D. Mallett and Mandy L. Loge, both of Waterloo, married July 24.

Dissolutions

MATATA, Azamac T. and OKITO, Heritier K., married Dec. 30, 2016, in Kinshasa.

NOBLES, Greg L. and Fauna M., married Dec. 21, 2002, in Iowa.

BASANES, Christine M. and Enrique, married Feb. 14, 2000, in Black Hawk County.

WATSON, Thomas P. and Jennifer L., married Feb. 14, 2014, in Iowa.

RASMUSSEN, Chelsea L. and David A., married Oct. 11, 2015, in Evansdale.

NEAD, Todd W. and Renee L., married June 13, 2013, in Surprise, Ariz.

KOHRING, Kristy and Brian, married June 20, 2009, in Sioux City.

EHRHARDT, Ryan H. and Alexandra M., married Dec. 30, 2017, in Cedar Falls.

BECKMANN, Emily L. and Jeffrey W., married Sept. 19, 2009, place not available.

PACKARD, Austin M. and Terri L., married Sept. 3, 2016, in Cedar Falls.

STEINMEYER, Jordan L. and Jordan L., married April 19, 2014, in Waterloo.

