Try 1 month for 99¢

Marriage Licenses 

John A. Dutcher III and Kimberly J. Christiansen, both of Cedar Falls, married Dec. 28.

Roger L. Holeman of Waterloo and Patricia C. Gentz of Cedar Falls, married Dec. 28.

Randall S. Dittmer and Kathryn L. Zeltinger, both of Ackley, married Dec. 28.

Scott K. Fortune and Ellen M. Whitehead, both of Waterloo, married Dec. 29.

Scott W. Reist and Elizabeth M. O'Donnell, both of Cedar Falls, married Dec. 29.

Gerardo R. Cifuentes Gomez and Alma R. Ramirez Morales, both of Waterloo, married Dec. 29.

Philip W. Grear of Chicago and Jennifer N. Pelleymounter of Cedar Falls, married Dec. 31.

Brandon L. Reyes and Kayla N. Harken, both of Waterloo, married Dec. 31.

Brian P. Stiles of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Rachel R. Hardinger of Cedar Falls, married Dec. 31.

Ethan S. Evans and Stephany M. Funk, both of Waterloo, married Dec. 31.

Nathaniel W. Nims and Irene R. Demaris, both of Waterloo, married Jan. 4.

Joseph L. Bearbower and Enisa Dolic, both of Waterloo, married Jan. 5.

Dissolutions

DOOCY, Melissa J. and Curtis J., married Dec. 12, 1987, in Waterloo.

WILLIAMS, Karen D. and David R., married Aug. 23, 1975, in Des Moines.

MISHLER, Larry D. and Laurie A., married April 22, 1000, in Elko, Nev.

PORTER, Kimberly J. and Alex M., married March 22, 2017, in Waterloo.

GRAY, Carla J. and Kyle R., married Jan. 1, 2000, in Ohio.

WEBER, Jessica L. and Colin E., married Sept. 15, 2015, in Independence.

GOODRICH, Miranda J. and John W., married April 12, 2015, in Waterloo.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments