Marriage Licenses
John A. Dutcher III and Kimberly J. Christiansen, both of Cedar Falls, married Dec. 28.
Roger L. Holeman of Waterloo and Patricia C. Gentz of Cedar Falls, married Dec. 28.
Randall S. Dittmer and Kathryn L. Zeltinger, both of Ackley, married Dec. 28.
Scott K. Fortune and Ellen M. Whitehead, both of Waterloo, married Dec. 29.
Scott W. Reist and Elizabeth M. O'Donnell, both of Cedar Falls, married Dec. 29.
Gerardo R. Cifuentes Gomez and Alma R. Ramirez Morales, both of Waterloo, married Dec. 29.
Philip W. Grear of Chicago and Jennifer N. Pelleymounter of Cedar Falls, married Dec. 31.
Brandon L. Reyes and Kayla N. Harken, both of Waterloo, married Dec. 31.
Brian P. Stiles of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Rachel R. Hardinger of Cedar Falls, married Dec. 31.
Ethan S. Evans and Stephany M. Funk, both of Waterloo, married Dec. 31.
Nathaniel W. Nims and Irene R. Demaris, both of Waterloo, married Jan. 4.
Joseph L. Bearbower and Enisa Dolic, both of Waterloo, married Jan. 5.
Dissolutions
DOOCY, Melissa J. and Curtis J., married Dec. 12, 1987, in Waterloo.
WILLIAMS, Karen D. and David R., married Aug. 23, 1975, in Des Moines.
MISHLER, Larry D. and Laurie A., married April 22, 1000, in Elko, Nev.
PORTER, Kimberly J. and Alex M., married March 22, 2017, in Waterloo.
GRAY, Carla J. and Kyle R., married Jan. 1, 2000, in Ohio.
WEBER, Jessica L. and Colin E., married Sept. 15, 2015, in Independence.
GOODRICH, Miranda J. and John W., married April 12, 2015, in Waterloo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.