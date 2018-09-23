Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Marriage licenses

Jeremy A. Angel and Annaliese L. Ott, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 7.

Kevin J. Langdale and Michelle S. Moore, both of Elk Run Heights, married Sept. 8.

Jared P. Frickson and Jaylin S.R. Tisue, both of Evansdale, married Sept. 8.

Brandon S. DeMartino-Hardy and Katie J. Bruns, both of Cedar Falls, married Sept. 8.

Nathan J. King and Charley J. Wellmann, both of Cedar Falls, married Sept. 8.

Jacob D. Pratt and Megan R. Schilling, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 8.

Justin J. Guilliams and Kassidy M. VanHorn, both of Cedar Falls, married Sept. 8.

Alexander D. Zwanziger of Nashua and Miranda K. Fuessley of Walker, married Sept. 8.

Dante T.L. Guzman and Colette C. Allender, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 8.

Kory R. Winkie and Jessica J. Kohl, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 8.

Mark E. McKinstry and Lisa A. Schweitzer, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 8.

Leonard N. Dana and Christie G. Wilson, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 8.

Neal A. Miller and Nicole C. Mohring, both of Evansdale, married Sept. 8.

Jonathan C. Engelbrecht and Kristen G. Kalkwarf, both of Cedar Falls, married Sept. 9.

Raymond C. Cook and Sarah L. Reed, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 13.

Michael A. Garrigan and Lynnette K. Marks, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 15.

Austin S. Plummer and Cheyanne M. McGee, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 15.

Roosevelt Shavers and Essie M. Bryant, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 15.

Adam R. Wical and Holly A. Musch, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 15.

Mitchell C. Karr and Samantha A. Miles, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 15.

Derek W. Freeburg and Cristy L. Steffen, both of Reinbeck, Sept. 15.

Demond D. Caston and Belinda V. Lara, both of Waterloo, married Sept. 16.

Dissolutions

CORAGIC, Devleta and Senad, married Sept. 11, 2015, in Waterloo.

FOX, Kala A. and Adam J., married Nov. 18, 2010, in Iowa.

KRAMER, Jamie J. and Jason D., married Sept. 25, 2004, in Harrison County, Mo.

SCHULT, Denise L.M. and Rodney D., married Dec. 29, 2003, in Newton.

TEH, Saymeh, and TO, Beh, married in 2012 in Thailand.

KELLER, Christina A. and Chase S., married Aug. 6, 2005, in Cedar Falls.

BRANDT, Katrina and David, married Oct. 22, 2011, in Waterloo.

