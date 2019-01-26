Try 1 month for 99¢

Dissolutions

PRUGH, Carrie J. and Travis R., married Sept. 29, 2007, in Denver.

WRIGHT, Morgan A. and Cody A., married March 16, 2016, in New Jersey.

LAMBERT, Albert R. and Malissa, married Jan. 11, 2016, in New Hampton.

MIMS, Madison L. and Charles R., married May 21, 2016, in La Porte City.

WOODY, Mikel N., and KING, Tima M., married June 16, 2006, in Tampa, Fla.

RAFAEL, Cristabal, and VICTORIANO, Josefina, married Feb. 21, 1999, in Mexico.

HOLST, Connie M. and Marvin D., married Dec. 17, 1977, in Evansdale.

McDOWELL, Alan T., and NELSON, Anita R., common-law marriage.

