Marriage Licenses
Michael D. Papesh and Rita E. Elliott, both of Waterloo, married July 28.
Matthew J. Schmitz and Ashlea R. Malek, both of Waterloo, married July 28.
Peyton D. Williams and Calli M. Murray, both of Waterloo, married July 28.
James A. Bullock and Aletha M. Higgins, both of Waterloo, married July 28.
Nathan R. Barker and Sidney P. Adam, both of Fairfield, married July 28.
Michael L. Hankner and Anna M. Wilkinson, both of Waterloo, married July 28.
Daniel G. Becker and Sadie A. Florez, both of Waterloo, married July 28.
Anthony W. Birch and Domino E. Chumrley, both of Cedar Falls, married Aug. 3.
Amanda G. Albertson and Shelby R. Bennett, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 4.
Blaine C. Sage and Chi-Yink D. Lin Chen, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 4.
Jacob A. Grattan and Dakota B. Lamonica, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 4.
Isaac J. Summerhays and Sara R. Meyer, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 4.
Keith A. Messenger and Linda A. Butler, both of Waterloo, married Aug. 4.
Brian T. Davis and Danielle F. Hutton, both of Cedar Falls, married Aug. 4.
Clarence J. Krusemark and Jade J. Allspach, both of Evansdale, married Aug. 4.
Casey L. Schulte and Taylor J.E. Brown, both of Harlan, married Aug. 4.
Dissolutions
FAIN, Heather and Casey, married March 6, 2006, in Black Hawk County.
WRIGHT, Stephanie and Jesse, married April 15, 2006, in Clinton.
DAVIDSON, Benjamin H. and FASNAUGH, Brooke, married May 4, 2011, in Ohio.
WISE, James A. and Tankika L., married Jan. 26, 2002, in Waterloo.
ADAMS, Jason L. and EASTMAN ADAMS, Shawn, married Sept. 13, 2009, place not available.
TRAN, Peter T. and ALEKSANDER, Kristina, married Jan. 7, 2016, in Waverly.
