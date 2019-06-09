Marriage licenses
Sergio F. Ramirez Navarrete and Naomi Padilla, both of Evansdale, married May 20.
Adam J. Diephouse and Jennaca H. Fox, both of Cedar Falls, married May 20.
Deshon S. Epps and Pansy L. Lockett, both of Waterloo, married May 25.
Chad A. Staton and Stephanie L. Adolphs, both of Waterloo, married May 25.
Jayden J. Riesberg and Ashley M. Adams, both of Waterloo, married May 25.
John D. Paar and Rachael M. Rusley, both of Cedar Falls, married May 25.
Ty A. Lindsay and Charlotte R. Crawford, both of Waterloo, married May 25.
Zachary R. Pratt and Tammy S. Monaghan, both of Cedar Falls, married May 25.
Gregory M. Guttu and Ashley M. Etringer, both of Kansas City, Mo., married May 25.
Kelvin D. Mackey and Hannah E. Morgan, both of Hudson, married May 25.
Nathan L. Crandall and Annastasia M. Johnson, both of Waterloo, married May 25.
Jose M. Ramirez Hernandez and Dulce M. Gutierrez Rodriguez, both of Waterloo, married May 25.
John N. Malley and Samantha A. Beenken, both of Cedar Falls, married May 25.
Corey L. Kuennen and Alma Sisic, both of Wellsburg, married May 28.
Dissolutions
WALTHER, Linda S. and Daniel J., married July 25, 1992.
LENTON, Meredith F. and Hope M., married Jan. 6, 2013, in Waterloo.
ILAX, Amber S. and Anthony L., married April 2, 2011, in Cedar Falls.
HEPWORTH, Roseanne M. and Mark T., married March 28, 1987, in Rock Island, Ill.
CRAGHEAD, Nicholas L. and Leanne J., married April 8, 2017, in Waterloo.
RATH, Esther C. and brian R., married Sept. 3, 2011, in Nashua.
MYERS, Jeffrey J. and Taylor L., married July 20, 2017, in Waterloo.
KNAVEL, Jamie M. and Jeffrey D., married Sept. 27, 1997, in Nashua.
BOSENGE BONGEYI, Bijoux Tsava, and FABRICE, Wanet Mosi, married Dec. 19, 2014, in Kinshasa, Congo.
MEYER, Sarah J. and Anthony J., married May 18, 2013, in Waterloo.
HOSKINS, Kimberly A. and Brian G., married may 5, 2012, in Black Hawk County.
