Public menorah lighting planned in downtown Waterloo

WATERLOO -- Chabad Lubavitch of Northeast Iowa will light a public 10-foot menorah in Lincoln Park at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 30, the third night of Chanukah.

“The Menorah serves as a symbol of Iowa’s dedication to preserve and encourage the right and liberty of all its citizens to worship (God) freely, openly, and with pride," event organizer Rabbi Aron Schimmel said in a news release. "Specifically in America, a nation that was founded upon and vigorously protects the right of every person to practice his or her religion free from restraint and persecution, the Menorah takes on profound significance, embodying both religious and constitutional principles.”

The lighting will be followed by a community-wide celebration featuring dancing, singing and latkes, a traditional Chanukah food. The event will also feature, Chanukah gelt, gifts and dreidels for the children.

The event is open to the public and free of charge.

The ceremony will feature the menorah lighting by Rabbi Schimmel and Mayor Quentin Hart, who will also deliver holiday greetings.

Schimmel, director of the Chabad Jewish Center of Northeast Iowa, said it's the first such event in Waterloo.

“With the Waterloo population growing, more and more people are requesting that we diversify our offerings. We are delighted to do this at the Lincoln Park this year,” he said.

Dagmar Swazo, of Waterloo, is looking forward to attending the public menorah lighting.

"I want my kids to grow up with pride in their Jewish heritage and a feeling of equality and self-confidence as an American," Swazo said in the news release. "The public menorah lighting is one of the most important events to help my children’s education. It helps me teach my children values that I took for granted growing up.”

The menorah display at Lincoln Park is one of several in Iowa and one of thousands of large public menorahs sponsored by Chabad throughout the world.

