Public menorah lighting comes to Cedar Falls for first night of Hanukkah

CEDAR FALLS — Rabbi Aron Schimmel hopes a 10-foot menorah lighting brings about the positivity that’s needed to overcome times of darkness.

For a second year, the community-wide celebration returns to the Cedar Valley. But this time, the director of the Chabad of Northeast Iowa says it will be hosted at Overman Park, 316 W. 3rd St., from 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday, the first night of Hanukkah.

Due to the proximity of the University of Northern Iowa and the open arms extended by the city – in particular Mayor Rob Green who showed an interest in “creating unity between different groups” – his synagogue felt the central spot in Cedar Falls would be an ideal place to enjoy Hanukkah and help diversify the community’s offerings.

“We hope to spread a positive message and that it will be a lovely event for all to enjoy,” said Schimmel, whose synagogue is located in Postville.

Volunteers will offer latkes and donuts, as well as crafts and other gifts like Hanukkah gelt (chocolate coins), dreidels and menorahs to take home. Music and dancing will be part of the experience, as well.

He said the Jewish communities sometimes tend to stick to themselves, and it will be an “outgoing” affair to get everyone together and share in a “universal message.”

“No matter how small, how few or weak, we can overcome any overwhelming negative energy through kindness and the support of God,” Schimmel said.

“A little light dispels much of the darkness,” he added. “We’re not fighting the darkness, we’re adding positive actions, and that will be one of my powerful messages.”

That tends to be relevant today as anti-Semitic feelings have become prevalent throughout the country as of recently. This week, President Joe Biden even took the step of forming an inter-agency group to help counter antisemitism, Islamophobia and other biases and discrimination.

Schimmel feels the event tackles that challenge “head on.”

“We can’t be afraid, and we need to add light and spread the ways of unity and acceptance,” Schimmel said. “That’s how we deal with it and then it will perish."

Some of those positives, as examples, can be spending time with children, telling them stories or exposing them to dance and the arts, he said.

The rabbi pointed out how overcoming the challenge ties back to the story of Hanukkah, the victory of the militarily weak but spiritually strong Jewish people whom defeated a ruthless enemy that had overrun ancient Israel, and gained religious freedom.

Rabbi Rebecca Kushner, of the Sons of Jacob Synagogue in Waterloo, echoes the sentiments of Schimmel in that her community is small, but close knit and mighty.

Her synagogue will host an hour-and-a-half long, pre-Hanukah potluck meal at the synagogue, 411 E. Mitchell Ave., on Friday at 6 p.m, along with a short service.

Anyone is welcome to bring a non-meat, dairy product. They’ll sing songs and enjoy others' company while soaking in various film clips of “completely different music" to ring in Hanukkah.

“We’re a small group, and it’s like family getting together,” she said. “We know each other’s baggage and what everyone's carrying, whether it’s health related, mobility issues or a death in the family.”

“Nobody walks away as a stranger and we can disagree without being disrespectful,” she added.

No sign up is required as often people have a feeling for what others will bring. Latkes are one of the givens.

“Do you eat with apple sauce or sour cream?” she said is one of the common debates.

For the third year in a row, the synagogue will take part in a virtual menorah lighting involving synagogues all across Iowa on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Call Sons of Jacob at (319) 233-9448 or (319) 504-1486 to get the link to participate from one's home or that of a friend.

Asked about the recent challenges faced by the Jewish faithful, she called the antisemitism seen in parts of the country “an irrational hatred and fear of the culture of people who’ve they’ve had no contact with at all.”

Part of the solution: “People sitting down and having good conversation and talking deeply and honestly.”

Photos: Jesup boys and girls basketball vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Dec. 13 BGBBall Jesup vs. GR 1 BGBBall Jesup vs. GR 2 BGBBall Jesup vs. GR 3 BGBBall Jesup vs. GR 4 BGBBall Jesup vs. GR 5 BGBBall Jesup vs. GR 6 BGBBall Jesup vs. GR 7 BGBBall Jesup vs. GR 8 BGBBall Jesup vs. GR 9 BGBBall Jesup vs. GR 10 BGBBall Jesup vs. GR 11 BGBBall Jesup vs. GR 12 BGBBall Jesup vs. GR 13 BGBBall Jesup vs. GR 14 BGBBall Jesup vs. GR 15