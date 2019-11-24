CEDAR FALLS — The city of Cedar Falls will hold a neighborhood meeting to share with businesses and citizens’ information on the reconstruction of Washington Street from Sixth to Eighth streets.
The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at Cedar Falls City Hall, 220 Clay Street.
Information will be presented on design and construction, including water main, storm sewer, parking changes and removal of the traffic signals.
You have free articles remaining.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a brief presentation reviewing design requirements, scope and expectations of the project, construction phasing and preliminary 2020 construction timeline. Following a brief presentation, a large plan-view map will be available to view and city officials will be available to answer questions.
For more information, call the Cedar Falls Engineering Division at 268-5161.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.