{{featured_button_text}}
cedar falls iowa logo clip art

CEDAR FALLS — The city of Cedar Falls will hold a neighborhood meeting to share with businesses and citizens’ information on the reconstruction of Washington Street from Sixth to Eighth streets.

The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at Cedar Falls City Hall, 220 Clay Street.

Information will be presented on design and construction, including water main, storm sewer, parking changes and removal of the traffic signals.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a brief presentation reviewing design requirements, scope and expectations of the project, construction phasing and preliminary 2020 construction timeline. Following a brief presentation, a large plan-view map will be available to view and city officials will be available to answer questions.

For more information, call the Cedar Falls Engineering Division at 268-5161.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments