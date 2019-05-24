WATERLOO — The streets in downtown Waterloo will be filled with marching bands and military veterans at 10 a.m. Monday in celebration of the 151st Memorial Day parade. The parade will begin its procession between Fourth and Fifth streets near Veterans Memorial Hall.
Chiquita and Yolando Loveless, both of whom have served in the U.S. Navy, will serve as grand marshals.
“The parade is for veterans,” Chiquita Loveless said. “Although anyone can participate, it should be veteran-based.”
John Mrzlak, an AMVETS member and parade committee member, said there are 23 entries for the parade. Those will be filled with floats, military trucks, veterans and community members walking together as well as representatives for Veterans of Foreign Wars, the ROTC and AMVETS Posts 19 and 31.
“It’s not a political party,” Mrzlak said. “This is for the military.”
Following the parade at 11 a.m., a program honoring the men and women who have served will be held on Veterans Memorial Hall grounds. Yolando Loveless, the director of the Veteran Affairs Commission in Black Hawk County, will be one of the speakers for the day, along with Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart. Military heritage songs will be performed and a wreath tossed into the Cedar River in memory of veterans who have passed away.
Marcia Courbat, a member of the Memorial Hall Commission and a World War II veteran, said the names of 200 veterans who have passed away in the last year will be read at the program by Craig White, a Vietnam veteran. Courbat said five of the individuals were older than the age of 100.
“That day is about veterans who have given often to sacrifice,” Yolando Loveless said.
Today, prior to the parade, Courbat said there will be “volunteers all over the city putting up flags” in local cemeteries.
Following the parade, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum will have activities and a free lunch for the first 100 visitors. Veterans and active duty members receive free admission from Memorial Day through Labor Day. The American Legion Post 138 will be serving food.
Mrzlak invited anyone wanting to participate in the parade to meet at the Wells Fargo parking lot at 8:45 a.m. on Monday.
“We appreciate anyone who wants to show tribute to the veterans,” Mrzlak said.
