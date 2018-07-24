WATERLOO — Planners are hoping to make Black Hawk County an even better destination for those who ride, paddle and float down local rivers.
Public input on a water trails master plan ramps up next week with two open houses for residents to learn more and provide suggestions on improvements to the Cedar River, Black Hawk Creek and the Cedar Valley Paddlers Trail through George Wyth State Park.
“What we’re really asking is: What do people want and where do they want it?” said Codie Leseman, a planner at the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments. “We’re hoping that the public can help us identify priorities.
“We know that there are problems out there and things that could be improved,” he added. “This is the public’s chance to let us know if there’s something out there we’re missing.”
The public meetings will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday , July 31, at the Island Park Beach House in Cedar Falls and from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Waterloo Boat House in Exchange Park.
The open house format will include background information on the county’s water trails master plan, expert discussions and input surveys.
A water trail is a designated route for paddling on the water, including kayaking, canoeing, rowing, tubing, paddle boarding and power boating. The master plan will be designed to include improvements to river access, parking and other amenities to improve users’ experiences.
“Maybe there’s a dock that is in disrepair,” Leseman said. “Or maybe there’s a need for a place to pull out and rest or get a bite to eat.”
Planners are not including recommendations for white water courses under study and design in Waterloo and Cedar Falls. Such “in river” work is more expensive and involves getting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the loop.
The goal is to complete the master plan by December and submit it to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to have it designated as a state recreational water trail. The designation could open up opportunities for grant funding to make improvements or repairs to the local water trails.
More information about the water trails project can be found at the organization’s website, www.cedarvalleywatertrails.com, and Facebook page, facebook.com/cedarvalleywatertrails.
