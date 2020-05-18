Public input requested for bridge project in Butler County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

AMES – The Iowa Department of Transportation is requesting public input for a proposed replacement of the Iowa 57 bridge over Gran Creek, 0.5 miles east of Butler County Road T-19.

The project includes replacing the existing 35-foot x 42.9-foot steel beam bridge with a triple 10-foot x 12-foot x 98-foot culvert.

Construction of the project is expected to begin in 2022.

Through traffic on Iowa 57 would be detoured during construction using Butler/Grundy County Roads T-19, D-17, and Iowa 14. For more information, see www.iowadot.gov/pim.

For general information or to make a comment regarding the proposed bridge project, contact Jacob Page, district design engineer, Iowa DOT District 2 Office, 428 43rd St. SW, Mason City, IA 50401, phone (641) 423-7584 or 800-477-4368, email jacob.page@iowadot.us.

Comments must be received by May 29 to be considered.

