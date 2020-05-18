Public input requested for bridge project in Butler County

AMES – The Iowa Department of Transportation is requesting public input for a proposed replacement of the Iowa 57 bridge over Gran Creek, 0.5 miles east of Butler County Road T-19.
The project includes replacing the existing 35-foot x 42.9-foot steel beam bridge with a triple 10-foot x 12-foot x 98-foot culvert.
Construction of the project is expected to begin in 2022.
Through traffic on Iowa 57 would be detoured during construction using Butler/Grundy County Roads T-19, D-17, and Iowa 14. For more information, see www.iowadot.gov/pim.
For general information or to make a comment regarding the proposed bridge project, contact Jacob Page, district design engineer, Iowa DOT District 2 Office, 428 43rd St. SW, Mason City, IA 50401, phone (641) 423-7584 or 800-477-4368, email jacob.page@iowadot.us.
Comments must be received by May 29 to be considered.
