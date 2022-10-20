Public health director reflects on time in the Cedar Valley

WATERLOO — After six years at the helm of the Black Hawk County Public Health Department, director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye is stepping down.

Her last day is Friday. Egbounye is leaving for a private sector job at Molina Healthcare of Iowa, where she will be the associate vice president of community engagement.

“Molina is giving me the opportunity to understand Medicaid implementation and to expand knowledge on community engagement,” Egbuonye said. “That’s an important skill set to have as someone who is deeply invested in population health outcomes.”

Community is the reason Egbuonye came to Black Hawk County, she told the Courier in 2016.

Egbuonye, age 39, received her doctorate degree from Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, and her master’s and undergraduate degrees from San Diego State University. She was born in the West African country of Niger, and was raised in Illinois and College Station.

While in San Diego, she worked with the refugee and immigrant population. Black Hawk County has its own refugee population, which also drew her here as a fellow immigrant.

“When I accepted this position, I was scared. Not because I wasn’t capable, but because I was the first of many things,” Egbuonye said at Tuesday’s Black Hawk County Supervisors meeting. “The first Black, the first Black immigrant and the first Black woman to lead the Black Hawk County Health Department.”

She said she is the first of these descriptors for the entire state of Iowa.

Egbuonye said she was recruited to restructure the health department with the goal of gaining public health accreditation. She achieved these things while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the height of the pandemic, no two days were the same for the public health department.

“Leading the pandemic was hard,” Egbuonye said in an interview. “But it gave the community an opportunity to see what we do and why our role and services are important in the community.”

When communicating with the public about COVID-19, she took herself out of the science world and “into the people’s shoes.”

“My responsibility was: How do I communicate in an effective way to get the message across, absorbed and understood by people of all backgrounds, education levels and ages … as well as telling the community I feel their pain and their discomfort and their fears,” she said.

Earlier this year, when COVID-19 was running rampant, the public health department was awarded national accreditation from the Public Health Accreditation Board. The process takes multiple years and shows how the department carries out essential services, manages its department and communications with the county, and how it serves the community.

Black Hawk County is one of six county health departments in Iowa to be recognized along with the state’s public health department, according to PHAB.

Egbuonye said the most important thing she learned during her tenure was that not everyone understands public health — even elected officials.

“I never understood the magnitude in which public health could be politicized,” she said. “I think that’s been the biggest lesson, and it’s taught me to not shy away from politics. … It’s a lesson I will carry with myself wherever I go,”

She also addressed the Board of Supervisors for the last time in her official capacity. She urged member to reflect on the county’s responsibilities.

“It’s very true that elected officials have fiscal responsibility. It’s also very true that elected officials have the responsibility to strengthen our county’s infrastructure,” she told the supervisors. “Both issues are equally important and it is this board’s responsibility to strike this balance; a balance I have found to be very difficult to achieve when there is no collaboration, efficiency or adaptability.”

Egbuonye said the Board of Health has started its search for a new director. The interim director will be Kaitlin Emrich, who is currently the deputy director at the public health department.