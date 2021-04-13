Public funeral services set for slain State Patrol officer Sgt. Jim Smith

INDEPENDENCE -- Public funeral services have been set for slain Iowa State Patrol officer Sgt. Jim Smith who was shot and killed on April 9 while attempting to arrest a barricaded subject in Grundy Center.

Iowans statewide share the Iowa State Patrol's grief in the loss of Sergeant Jim Smith. The State Patrol and the family of Sgt. Smith have announced the following schedule of public funeral services.

Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Reiff Family Center-Funeral Home and Crematory, 216 Third Avenue SE, Independence.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Independence Community High School, 700 20th Avenue SW.

Masks are required at the visitation and funeral service.

A memorial fund approved by the family has been established at BankIowa in Independence. Interested persons can mail or drop off contributions to the Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith Memorial Fund at the BankIowa branch located at 305 Enterprise Drive, Independence, Iowa, 50644, or at any BankIowa branch in Independence. The family intends to establish a memorial scholarship in remembrance of Sgt. Smith.

