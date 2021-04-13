Public funeral services set for slain officer Sgt. Jim Smith, remembered by colleagues as positive family man

The central part of Smith’s life was family, Cook said. Smith cared deeply for his wife and their two children, who attend Independence schools.

“He would talk about them, and was always a very proud person of his wife and kids,” Cook said.

Smith, along with his family, was active at Jesup Bible Fellowship, a church where he got involved with music and served as a youth leader, according to law enforcement officials who knew him. A spokesperson said the church is focusing on supporting Smith’s family and the congregation.

Cook often used Smith as a “soundboard” when he had ideas, he said. Cook admired Smith for not making “jump decisions” during his calls.

“He believed in fairness, and he really enjoyed the law,” Cook said. “That’s what drove him — he was good in his personal life and good at work.”

Independence Police Department Chief Dustin Dallenbach worked with Smith on several calls. He said Smith was “always willing to go above and beyond, and never hesitated to come out whenever called.”