Public funeral for slain State Patrol officer Sgt. Jim Smith to be livestreamed Friday

INDEPENDENCE -- Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith's funeral is Friday, April 16, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Independence Community High School.
Smith died April 9 of a single gunshot wound while on the job. Law enforcement say he was shot by Michael Lang of Grundy Center, as Smith and other law enforcement attempted to enter Lang's home to arrest him.
Watch a live feed of the funeral, provided to media outlets by KWWL, here:
Smith, a 1992 graduate of the University of Northern Iowa, has lived in Independence since 1996, according to his obituary. He has been a member of the patrol's Tactical Team since 1994.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy, and two children, Zander and Jazlyn.
The family asks that donations be made to the Official Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith Memorial Fund at Bank Iowa, 230 1st St. East, Independence, IA, 50644, or they may be dropped off at any BankIowa branch in Independence.
Photos: Volunteers place flags for Sgt. Jim Smith's funeral service
Courier to livestream Sgt. Jim Smith's funeral
Jeff Hastings of The Flagman's Mission gives instructions to volunteers on how to place flags on Wednesday.
A volunteer places a flag along 20th Street in front of Independence Junior-Senior High School on Wednesday. The funeral of Sgt. Jim Smith, the Iowa State Patrol trooper killed in the line of duty April 9, will be held at the school today.
Jeff Hastings of The Flagman's Mission gives instructions to volunteers on how to place flags on Wednesday.
Volunteers pile flag poles into trucks to be taken and placed along the funeral procession route for Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith's service on Friday in Independence.
Volunteers unload flag poles and put them into trucks to be taken and placed along the funeral procession route for Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith's service on Friday in Independence.
Volunteers helped to place 2,000 flags along the funeral procession route for Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith's service on Friday in Independence.
A volunteer places a flag along 20th Street in front of Independence Junior-Senior High School on Wednesday. The funeral of Sgt. Jim Smith, the Iowa State Patrol trooper killed in the line of duty April 9, will be held at the school today.
Flowers line the side of Sgt. Jim Smith's former patrol vehicle. Smith was killed Friday in Grundy Center. A memorial of his patrol car was displayed Monday in front of the District 10 Iowa State Patrol office, 15239 35th St. in Oelwein.
Flowers line the side of Sgt. Jim Smith's former patrol vehicle. Smith was killed Friday in Grundy Center. A memorial of his patrol car was displayed Monday in front of the District 10 Iowa State Patrol office, 15239 35th St. in Oelwein.
The patrol car of Sgt. Jim Smith was displayed Monday as a memorial in front of the District 10 Iowa State Patrol office, 15239 35th St. in Oelwein. Smith was killed Friday in Grundy Center.
The patrol car of Sgt. Jim Smith sits Monday in front of the District 10 Iowa State Patrol office, 15239 35th St. in Oelwein. Smith was killed Friday in Grundy Center.
Sgt. Jim Smith, who was killed Friday in Grundy Center, was stationed since 1996 at the Iowa State Patrol office in Oelwein. He lived in nearby Independence with his family.
The District 10 Iowa State Patrol office, 15239 35th St. in Oelwein, was the post for Sgt. Jim Smith since 1996. He was killed Friday in Grundy Center.
