Public funeral for slain State Patrol officer Sgt. Jim Smith to be livestreamed Friday

INDEPENDENCE -- Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith's funeral is Friday, April 16, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Independence Community High School.

Smith died April 9 of a single gunshot wound while on the job. Law enforcement say he was shot by Michael Lang of Grundy Center, as Smith and other law enforcement attempted to enter Lang's home to arrest him.

Watch a live feed of the funeral, provided to media outlets by KWWL, here:

Smith, a 1992 graduate of the University of Northern Iowa, has lived in Independence since 1996, according to his obituary. He has been a member of the patrol's Tactical Team since 1994.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He is survived by his wife, Kathy, and two children, Zander and Jazlyn.

The family asks that donations be made to the Official Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith Memorial Fund at Bank Iowa, 230 1st St. East, Independence, IA, 50644, or they may be dropped off at any BankIowa branch in Independence.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.