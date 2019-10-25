CEDAR FALLS -- Rob Pruitt, executive director of the Cedar Valley Arboretum, will be featured at the next Hartman Reserve 2nd Sunday Speaker Series program on Nov. 10.
"Creating Monarch and Pollinator Zones in the Cedar Valley" will be his topic.
The event starts at 2 p.m. in the community room at the Hartman Reserve Interpretive Building.
Guests will learn about the importance of pollinators and Cedar Valley Monarch Zones, and how the Cedar Valley Arboretum, with aid from the Young Family Foundation, is working with homeowners and landowners to create special “zones” to help increase pollinator habitats and monarch population.
Pruitt will be available to answer questions after his presentation.
The Cedar Valley Arboretum & Botanic Gardens is a nonprofit, 40-acre public garden.
The 2nd Sunday Speaker Series features a different speaker on the second Sunday of each month on various topics related to natural resources. No registration is required for each of these hour-long events and there is no cost, but donations are welcomed.
For more information, call 277-2187.
