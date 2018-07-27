Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Proud Image

Proud Image Chorus

 COURTESY PHOTO

WATERLOO — The Proud Image Chorus will continue its summer church performances.

The chorus will again sing at Sunday services at Ascension Lutheran Church, 2211 Maynard, at 8:30 a.m. and at the 10 a.m. service at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4031 Lafayette, Evansdale. The Proud Image Chorus is an all male a cappella group.

Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Prince of Peace in Evansdale. For more information, call Alan Ferden, 269-1589.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments