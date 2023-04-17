WATERLOO — Every singing group seems to have a signature song. For Proud Image Chorus, one of their most-requested songs is “Over the Rainbow,” said Steve Klawonn.

“It’s such a powerful piece with all our voices joined together. When you get to the end of it, the hair on the back of your neck is standing up,” said Klawonn, president of the all-male a cappella chorus.

The Oscar-winning ballad is on the set list for Saturday’s spring concert featuring Proud Image Chorus and Mason City’s River City Chorus. “With a Song in Our Heart” begins at 7 p.m. in Kersenbrock Auditorium at West High School, 425 E. Ridgeway Ave.

Tapestry, a Des Moines-based barbershop quartet, is the featured guest quartet.

Last year, River City and Proud Image choruses first came together for a series of sold-out spring concerts, followed by a Christmas concert performed for an overflow audience.

“The collaboration between Mason City and Waterloo is absolutely terrific. There will be 64 guys on the risers, which doubles the size of both choruses and allows us to do some stuff musically that you can’t do with 30 guys,” said David Boyd, long-time Proud Image Chorus director who will conduct both choruses.

Dan Bogart, who joined Proud Image seven years ago, likes the wall of sound created by four-part harmony. “When a song culminates in a chord and hearing all the guys singing together – there’s power in their voices,” he enthused.

Bogart will sing bass in a quartet for the first time at the spring show. Denny and the Gents, a Mason City quartet, was regrouping after the loss of one of their members, Joel Sult of Allison, in a car-train crash in July 2022.

He appreciates the camaraderie shared by chorus members. “They’re all great guys who care about each other. When you rehearse every week, you develop friendships. There’s a joy in singing, and they’re all there for the same purpose,” he explained.

Klawonn agreed. “When you take a bunch of average singers – and that’s mostly all that we are – and bring them together in one accord, it’s amazing how that sound just grows. You appreciate the beauty of it, the power and the majesty of the music we make. If I see a smile of appreciation or hear people reminisce after hearing certain music, it makes your heart feel good that you’ve touched someone,” he explained.

Belonging to the chorus is more than a hobby, he said. “It becomes a way of life. We make great friends, long-lasting friendships. Many of us have been doing it for 30 or 40 years. I’ve been singing barbershop for 45 years,” Klawonn said.

Working with the River City Chorus has revitalized membership in both chapters after the COVID-19 pandemic. Barbershop music brings men together in harmony and fellowship to sing a variety of music, including barbershop standards to classics, pop/rock and show tunes.

Saturday’s musical selections are predominately contemporary barbershop arrangements, including the quirky Monty Python tune, “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline,” a mix of country and patriotic songs and a few barbershop classics.

There’s a “something for everyone” approach, Boyd said, but like Klawonn, he especially appreciates the “Over the Rainbow” barbershop arrangement. “It’s just wonderful and inspiring and always one of our favorites,” Boyd said.

Tickets are $15 in advance, available by calling (515) 979-9054 or going online to www.proudimagechorus.org. They are also available for $20 at the door. Students are $5.

