WATERLOO -- The Proud Image, Cedar Valley's award-winning a cappella chorus, will perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 26 at at Brandon Community Center, 802 Main St. in Brandon.

This event is a fundraiser to complete the concession stand at Brandon's City Park.

Tickets are $10. Call (319) 327-0520 or (319) 404-8472 for advance tickets.

