Proud Image Chorus

WATERLOO — Black Hawk Metro Proud Image Chorus will mark 40 years of barbershop harmony in the Cedar Valley with their spring show on May 4 at Central Middle School, 1350 Katoski Drive.

Performances are at 2 and 6 p.m.

Theme is “Remembering the Past and Looking to the Future,” with selections from the 1980s, ‘90s and 2000s to the present.

BoomTown will be the featured quartet. Chapter quartets D.A.T.E. Nite and Daze Gone Bye will also be a part in the show.

Tickets are now available by calling 229-4291. Cost is $12.50 for adults and $8 for students.

