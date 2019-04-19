WATERLOO — Black Hawk Metro Proud Image Chorus will mark 40 years of barbershop harmony in the Cedar Valley with their spring show on May 4 at Central Middle School, 1350 Katoski Drive.
Performances are at 2 and 6 p.m.
Theme is “Remembering the Past and Looking to the Future,” with selections from the 1980s, ‘90s and 2000s to the present.
BoomTown will be the featured quartet. Chapter quartets D.A.T.E. Nite and Daze Gone Bye will also be a part in the show.
Tickets are now available by calling 229-4291. Cost is $12.50 for adults and $8 for students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.