Proud Image Chorus

EVANSDALE — The Proud Image chorus will host an open house from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 15 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4031 Lafayette Road, for any men in the Cedar Valley who like to sing.

The Proud Image is an award-winning, a cappella group started more than 40 years ago. The group’s roots are formed in pure barbershop, four-part harmony, lending itself to all musical genres.

The chorus is preparing for the Central States District Contest in Cedar Rapids in April and the annual spring show May 4.

Call 229-4291 for more information.

