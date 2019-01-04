EVANSDALE — The Proud Image chorus will host an open house from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 15 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4031 Lafayette Road, for any men in the Cedar Valley who like to sing.
The Proud Image is an award-winning, a cappella group started more than 40 years ago. The group’s roots are formed in pure barbershop, four-part harmony, lending itself to all musical genres.
The chorus is preparing for the Central States District Contest in Cedar Rapids in April and the annual spring show May 4.
Call 229-4291 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.