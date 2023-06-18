WATERLOO — The Proud Image Chorus, along with members of River City Chorus from Mason City, will perform at Waterloo’s Fourth of July celebration at 7 p.m. on July 1 at the Riverloop Amphitheatre for the 2023 Mayor’s Fireworks.

The Proud Image, an all-male chorus, that sings four-part harmony in the barbershop style, is under the direction of David Boyd. Their repertoire will include "God Bless the USA," "Armed Forces Medley" plus a variety of other songs.

The chorus rehearses at 7 p.m. Tuesday evenings at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4031 Lafayette Road in Evansdale. For more information, call (515) 979-9054 or email pichorus@gmail.com.