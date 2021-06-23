Proud Image Chorus to host guest night sing-along

EVANSDALE -- Proud Image Chorus, the Cedar Valley's all-male, a cappella chorus, is inviting men who like to sing to join them for guest night at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4031 Lafayette Road.
Men who have sung in a church choir, high school chorus or even in the shower, the group invites them to attend this and sing along with this award-winning chorus.
For more information, call Eric Boyd, membership vice-president, at (319) 504-4645.
