WATERLOO -- Cedar Valley's all-male chorus Proud Image Chorus is asking men interested in a capella barbershop style singing to attend Guest Night at 7 p.m. May 3.

The event for potential new members is at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4031 Lafayette Road, Evansdale.

Those interested who have experience singing in church choir, high school chorus or looking for a new hobby may attend.

For more details, call Eric Boyd, membership vice president at 319-504-4645.

