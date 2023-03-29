WATERLOO – Tickets are now on sale for when the Proud Image Chorus will join voices with River City Chorus from Mason City to present "With a Song in our Hearts."

The concert will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 in West High School's Kersenbrock Auditorium in Waterloo.

This musical performance of a cappella four-part harmony will have inspirational, patriotic and all-time favorite songs.

Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door and $5 for students. Contact any chorus member or call (515) 979-9054.

Photos: Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 1 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 2 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 3 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 4 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 5 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 6 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 7 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 8 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 9 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 10 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 11 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 12 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 13 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 14 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 15 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 16 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 17 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 18 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 20 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 21 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 19 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 22