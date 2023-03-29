WATERLOO – Tickets are now on sale for when the Proud Image Chorus will join voices with River City Chorus from Mason City to present "With a Song in our Hearts."
The concert will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 in West High School's Kersenbrock Auditorium in Waterloo.
This musical performance of a cappella four-part harmony will have inspirational, patriotic and all-time favorite songs.
Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door and $5 for students. Contact any chorus member or call (515) 979-9054.
