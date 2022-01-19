 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Proud Image Chorus installs new officers

  • 0
The Proud Image Chorus

WATERLOO -- Proud Image Chorus has installed Steve Klawonn as president.

Other new officers are Dan Bogart, music vice-president; Eric Boyd, membership vice-president; Craig Holdiman, secretary/treasurer; Phil Porter, communication vice-president; and Dave Hamblin, Don Lubbert and Craig Patterson, board members at large.

5 months for $5

The Proud Image Chorus, an all-male a cappella group from the Cedar Valley, formed more than 40 years ago and is part of the Barbershop Harmony Society. The Chorus rehearses at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4031 Lafayette St., in Evansdale.

Preparations are currently underway for their upcoming Spring Show, "Back in Harmony," when they will perform with Mason City’s River City Chorus at 7 p.m. April 23 at Central Middle School, 1350 Katoski Drive, Waterloo For membership information, call Boyd at (319) 504-4645.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Yacht squeezes under bridge with less than 5 inches of clearance

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News