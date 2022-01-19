Proud Image Chorus installs new officers

WATERLOO -- Proud Image Chorus has installed Steve Klawonn as president.

Other new officers are Dan Bogart, music vice-president; Eric Boyd, membership vice-president; Craig Holdiman, secretary/treasurer; Phil Porter, communication vice-president; and Dave Hamblin, Don Lubbert and Craig Patterson, board members at large.

The Proud Image Chorus, an all-male a cappella group from the Cedar Valley, formed more than 40 years ago and is part of the Barbershop Harmony Society. The Chorus rehearses at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4031 Lafayette St., in Evansdale.

Preparations are currently underway for their upcoming Spring Show, "Back in Harmony," when they will perform with Mason City’s River City Chorus at 7 p.m. April 23 at Central Middle School, 1350 Katoski Drive, Waterloo For membership information, call Boyd at (319) 504-4645.

