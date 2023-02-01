Proud Image Chorus elects new board; names Barbershopper of Year

WATERLOO -- The Proud Image Chorus has elected new board members for 2023.
Steve Klawoon has been elected president.
Other officers are Denny Craun, music vice-president; Spencer Henessee, membership vice-president; Craig Holdiman, secretary/treasurer; Phil Porter, communcation vice-president; and Dave Hamblin, Don Lubbert and Craig Patterson, board members-at-large.
Mason City's River City Chorus President Rod Been installed the new officers at a dinner.
In addition Barbershopper of the Year Award for 2022 was presented to Denny Ernster, who has been singing bass with the group since 1983. He has served on the board and oversees production of learning tapes. The award is made to someone who embodies the chapter's principles and goals, often going above and beyond expectations.
Proud Image, an all-male a cappella group from the Cedar Valley, was formed
The Chorus rehearses at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Prince of Peace Lutheran
Church, 4031 Lafayette Road, Evansdale. Men who enjoy singing can call (515) 979-9054 for more information.
In perfect harmony: Proud Image Chorus in recent years
Members of Cedar Valley's Proud Image Chorus and Mason City's River City Chorus rehearse in February 2022 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Evansdale. The choruses are performing together April 9 and 23.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Members of the Proud Image Chorus practice at an outdoor rehearsal in July 2020 at Prince of Peace Church in Evansdale.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
042418bp-proud-image-rehearsal-1
David Boyd leads the Proud Image Chorus in rehearsal at First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Falls.
Brandon Pollock
042418bp-proud-image-rehearsal-2
Proud Image Chorus rehearses at First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
041418mp-Proud-Image-Chorus-40th-reunion-4
Old scrapbooks were a hit with barbeshoppers returning to the area for the recent Proud Image Chorus 40th reunion.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
041418mp-Proud-Image-Chorus-40th-reunion-6
Bob Broak looks over photos at the Proud Image Chorus 40th reunion Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Evansdale, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
041418mp-Proud-Image-Chorus-40th-reunion-7
Vintage Proud Image Chorus letter jacket and vest.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
041418mp-Proud-Image-Chorus-40th-reunion-2
Group photos of choruses through the years.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
041418mp-Proud-Image-Chorus-40th-reunion-1
Sherly Brandt, left, and Joe Brandt look over photos on a table at the Proud Image Chorus 40th reunion Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Evansdale, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
041418mp-Proud-Image-Chorus-40th-reunion-5
Proud Image Chorus 40th reunion Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Evansdale, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
041418mp-Proud-Image-Chorus-40th-reunion-3
Proud Image Chorus original charter
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
The Proud Image Chorus, circa 1978.
021418mp-Singing-Valentine-1
Sam Beavers, right, kisses fiancée Judy Chase after the Proud Image Chorus serenaded her in the Walmart break room Wednesday in Waterloo.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
021418mp-Singing-Valentine-2
A Proud Image quartet will be delivering Singing Valentines on Feb. 14.
COURIER FILE PHOTO
032415tsr-proud-image
David Boyd conducts the Proud Image Chorus in rehearsal at Orchard Hill Church for Pizzazz 2015, which takes place Saturday at Hoover Middle School.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
Proud Image Chorus
Proud Image Chorus
