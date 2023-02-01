 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Proud Image Chorus elects new board; names Barbershopper of Year

The Proud Image Chorus

WATERLOO -- The Proud Image Chorus has elected new board members for 2023.

Steve Klawoon has been elected president.

Other officers are Denny Craun, music vice-president; Spencer Henessee, membership vice-president; Craig Holdiman, secretary/treasurer; Phil Porter, communcation vice-president; and Dave Hamblin, Don Lubbert and Craig Patterson, board members-at-large.

Mason City's River City Chorus President Rod Been installed the new officers at a dinner.

In addition Barbershopper of the Year Award for 2022 was presented to Denny Ernster, who has been singing bass with the group since 1983. He has served on the board and oversees production of learning tapes. The award is made to someone who embodies the chapter's principles and goals, often going above and beyond expectations.

Proud Image, an all-male a cappella group from the Cedar Valley, was formed more than 40 years ago.

The Chorus rehearses at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4031 Lafayette Road, Evansdale.

Men who enjoy singing can call (515) 979-9054 for more information.

