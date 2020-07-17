Prosecutor: No time for evidence against arrested Iowa reporter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A prosecutor who is pursuing charges against an Iowa newspaper reporter who was arrested while covering a protest in May told a judge Thursday that his office shouldn't have to give body-camera footage and other evidence to the journalist's lawyer because his office was too busy.

Brad Kinkade, an assistant Polk County attorney, told Judge Christopher Kemp that because Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri had only been charged with misdemeanors, the case was considered a low-priority and wasn't worth the time needed to provide evidence the defense has requested.

“It’s a turn-and-burn docket," Kinkade said. “They’re supposed to be handled with no delay and little cost.”

According to the Des Moines Register, Sahouri was covering a protest near a shopping mall on May 31, less than a week after George Floyd died in Minneapolis, sparking hundreds of demonstrations nationwide. Floyd, who was black, died after a white Minneapolis police officer used his knee to pin down Floyd's neck while he gasped for air.

Police began shooting pepper spray and ordering protesters to disperse after some people were destroying property and stealing items from stores.