Property taxes due March 31 to Black Hawk County Treasurer

As mandated by Iowa law, the deadline for paying the second installment of real estate and mobile home taxes is March 31. Payment being made for the current tax year must be USPS postmarked March 31 to the Black Hawk County Treasurer at 316 E. Fifth St., Waterloo, IA 50703. Please include the payment stub or stubs from the tax bill along with check. For a receipt, include the entire bill and a stamped, self-addressed envelope with payment.

Payments can be made online at www.iowatreasurers.org for real estate or mobile home taxes. For credit card payments Visa, MasterCard or Discover cards are accepted for a non-refundable service delivery fee of 2.25% per transaction. Or pay by e-check for $.25 per transaction.

In the Treasurer’s office, Visa, MasterCard or Discover credit cards or debit card are accepted. A non-refundable service delivery fee of 2.25% per transaction for credit card or $2 for debit card transactions will apply.

Schedule a payment or set up a recurring payment plan at www.iowatreasurers.org. Under the property tax tab, click on scheduled payments to set up.

Interest for the March 2022 installment will accrue at the rate of 1 ½ percent per month beginning April 1.

If the parcel is in tax sale status, contact the office for redemption information. Payment by guaranteed funds is required to redeem a tax sale. Guaranteed funds are cash, certified check, cashier’s check or money order.

The Treasurer’s office in the Courthouse is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Payments may also be deposited in the secured drop box located at the northeast corner of the Courthouse.

For more information, call 319-833-3013.

