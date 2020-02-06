Prom's Closet event set
Karen McDonald helps her daughters Calista, 11, and Caitlyn, 15, pick out pageant dresses while at Prom's Closet on Friday afternoon.

 Kelly Wenzel

WATERLOO — The Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls will host its 10th annual Prom’s Closet event from 4 to 8 p.m. March 6 and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 7 at Crossroads Center.

Prom’s Closet is designed to make prom affordable for all teens, selling new and gently worn dresses for $20. Formal shoes are sold for $3 and accessories, including purses and jewelry, are only $1.

All proceeds from the sale will go to the Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls to help support their initiative of positively impacting teenagers in the Cedar Valley.

Organizers are now collecting gently used dresses, shoes and accessories for local high school girls.

Dresses and other prom-related donations will be collected through March 4. Drop-off sites include all Waterloo Hy-Vee locations, Hy-Vee College Square in Cedar Falls, and Milroy’s Tuxedos in Waterloo and Cedar Falls.

Donations may also be dropped off at the Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls office, 847 W. Fourth St., No. 2.

Sponsors of this year’s event are Crossroads Center, Q92.3 FM, Signs by Tomorrow and Kimball and Beecher Family Dentistry.

