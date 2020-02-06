Prom's Closet event set

Karen McDonald helps her daughters Calista, 11, and Caitlyn, 15, pick out pageant dresses while at Prom's Closet on Friday afternoon.
Kelly Wenzel
WATERLOO — The Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls will host its 10th annual Prom’s Closet event from 4 to 8 p.m. March 6 and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 7 at Crossroads Center.
Prom’s Closet is designed to make prom affordable for all teens, selling new and gently worn dresses for $20. Formal shoes are sold for $3 and accessories, including purses and jewelry, are only $1.
All proceeds from the sale will go to the Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls to help support their initiative of positively impacting teenagers in the Cedar Valley.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.
Organizers are now collecting gently used dresses, shoes and accessories for local high school girls.
Dresses and other prom-related donations will be collected through March 4. Drop-off sites include all Waterloo Hy-Vee locations, Hy-Vee College Square in Cedar Falls, and Milroy’s Tuxedos in Waterloo and Cedar Falls.
Donations may also be dropped off at the Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls office, 847 W. Fourth St., No. 2.
Sponsors of this year’s event are Crossroads Center, Q92.3 FM, Signs by Tomorrow and Kimball and Beecher Family Dentistry.
JL Charity Ball pp1
Junior League sustainers Diana Hansen, left, and Jane Christensen sparkled at the ball pre-party.
COURTESY PHOTO
JL Charity Ball pp5
Catching up on holiday plans are, from left, Dr. Sam Christensen, Dr. Jim Crouse and Terri Walker.
JL Charity Ball pp4
Sustainer Nancy Shirey samples appetizers from the Woods’ elegant buffet.
JL Charity Ball pp3
From left, Dee Vandeventer, Jolan Adams and Kathie Cahill recall their days together as active members of Junior League.
COURTESY PHOTO
JL Charity Ball pp7
Mark Clark offers a beverage to Kathy Breckunitch.
JL Charity Ball pp6
Susan Crouse greets longtime friend Tom Fereday.
JL Charity Ball pp8
Junior League’s 80 years spans several generations, including Ann Christensen Richter and her mother, Jane, a JL past president.
JL Charity Ball pp10
League president Katy Harbough, left, Danielle Wingrove and Leah Reiter enjoy the evening’s festivities.
JL Charity Ball pp9
JL prospective member Ebony Cody, left, enjoys the gala event alongside member Danica Delong.
JL Charity Ball pp12
Nick and Kelly Kopriva enjoy food and wine at the ball.
JL Charity Ball pp11
Ryan and Jess Krogh find lots to bid on at the silent auction table.
JL Charity Ball pp2
Tim and Marsha Lind enjoy a night out on the town.
COURTESY PHOTO
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter