JESUP --- A Prom Dress Sale Extravaganza is set for 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at First United Methodist Church, 455 Sixth St., sponsored by the Jesup After Prom Committee.

Anyone can bring a prom, homecoming or formal dress to the sale for a $10 per dress showing fee; the cost is $5 for up to two pairs of shoes and $5 for jewelry.

It’s open to all schools. There also will be vendors.

Drop-off times are 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 21 and 8 to 9:30 a.m. Feb. 22.

